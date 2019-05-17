Ric Flair's surgery has been postponed due to ''complications that need to be taken care of first''.

The wrestling legend was hospitalised on Thursday (16.05.19) for a pre-planned operation, but according to his wife Wendy Barlow, his procedure has been pushed back until Monday (20.05.19) because of unnamed complications.

Writing on Instagram, Wendy confirmed: ''Ric's surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some Complications that needed to be taken care of first. Thanks for all the well wishes. (sic)''

The update comes after Wendy - who wed the WWE star last year - revealed he was due to have the operation on Friday (17.05.19).

She said in a statement after Ric's hospitalisation: ''Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.''

Originally, the 70-year-old grappler was believed to be in a ''very serious'' condition, but his son-in-law Conrad Thompson - who is married to his daughter Megan - reassured fans on Thursday (16.05.19) that the hospital trip was pre-planned, and hoped he would still be able to attend Starrcast II in Las Vegas next week.

He said: ''Ric was not worried about this. Ric did not think this was going to be reported or on TMZ. It's all systems go. The Roast of Ric Flair is still happening.''

Ric's hospitalisation comes as he's had several brushes with death in the past, including having been involved in a plane crash and being struck by lightning.

Most recently, Ric was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days in 2017 when he was diagnosed with the early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure due to years of alcohol abuse, and he admitted afterwards that the health scare completely changed his life.

He said: ''The airplane crash and the lightning didn't change anything but the health scare has changed my life not drastically but it changed my lifestyle eventually.

''Number one I lost 43lbs when I was in the hospital, I had to learn how to walk again - I could stand but I couldn't walk. I couldn't even open a bottle of Gatorade or a Diet Coke. I was so weak and obviously it left me with issues that I had to deal with daily.

''Also the fact that I can't drink anymore, which is really painful.''