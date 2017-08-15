Ric Flair's surgery was a ''success'' but there is still a ''long road ahead''.

The 68-year-old former wrestler has his family by his side after going under the knife in hospital, and while it is unclear what procedure he underwent, it was not heart-related and the operation went well.

Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, who represents Ric, tweeted: ''Ric had surgery today (not [heart emoji] related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep [prayer emoji] 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy (sic)''

On Monday (14.08.17), Melinda asked for prayers from his fans as she admitted the star is ''dealing with tough medical issues''.

She tweeted: ''Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?

''If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.(sic)''

Before the op, a representative for the ex-WWE star - who quit the ring in 2011 - told TMZ Sports he was in a medically-induced coma and awaiting surgery after being admitted to hospital early on Saturday morning (12.08.17).

One website had claimed at the weekend his family had him admitted to an intensive care unit because of heart problems.

Ric previously revealed he had been branded a ''medical miracle'' because doctors couldn't find anything wrong with him during a check-up, four years after he retired.

Speaking in 2015, he said: ''I don't have any health issues. Everybody else has hips and knees. I had to go to Pittsburgh for a physical because they wanted me to do some in-ring stuff.

''I go there to see the heart specialist. They tested me for four hours.

''The doctors said 'there's something wrong with you, has to be,' and I said 'yeah, it's called an hour Broadway every night brother.' The guy looked at me and said that I was a medical miracle.''