Ric Flair's fiancee has been involved in a ''serious car wreck''.

The 68-year-old former wrestler - who has been married four times in the past - asked his fans for ''prayers'' after his partner Wendy Barlow was taken to hospital, though he didn't share any specific details of what had happened.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital (sic)''

Happily, Ric later shared an update revealing Wendy - who used to play his French maid, Fifi, in the ring - is on the mend.

He tweeted alongside a picture of his partner in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace: ''Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!!

''The French Maid Will be Back Soon (sic)''

Ric and Wendy's engagement was confirmed last July, with the grappler's former WCW manager showing off her ring at a number of public appearances.

In 2012, Ric's fourth wife, Jacqueline Beems, filed for separation and accused the sportsman of cheating on her.

In response to Jacqueline's divorce proceedings, Ric asked a judge for a protective order after claiming she was an alcoholic who beat him on several occasions.

The WWE Hall of Famer accused her of being a ''cruel'' woman who attacked him on numerous occasions when drunk, once smashing a glass object across his forehead, ''cutting him severely''.

Ric - whose real name is Richard Fliehr - claimed the injury, caused in February 2010, was so bad he needed medical attention.

Almost a year after they separated, an arrest warrant was issued for Ric after he allegedly failed to make payments of $4,000 a month to his estranged wife.

His warrant was issued a day after Jacqueline was arrested and charged for making harassing phone calls to Wendy. She was let free on $500 bail.

Ric married his first wife, Leslie Goodman, in 1971 and they had two children, Megan and David, before divorcing in 1983.

Later that year, he tied the knot with Beth Harrell, the mother of his daughter Ashley - a wrestler now known as Charlotte - and late son Reid.

They divorced in 2006, and he married Tiffany VanDemark that same year, but they split after just two years of marriage. He wed Jacqueline in 2009.