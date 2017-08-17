Ric Flair remains in a ''critical condition'' after undergoing surgery on Monday (14.08.17).

The 68-year-old wrestling legend was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital on Friday (11.08.17) and has since gone under the surgeon's knife, with his fiancee Wendy Barlow revealing Ric is still in a critical condition.

In a post on Facebook, which has been obtained by TMZ, she said: ''Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events.

''I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on all seems like a nightmare...multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition.

''And no he did not have colon surgery...it was another surgery. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible (sic)''

Wendy's statement came shortly after Melinda Morris Zanoni, of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, which represents Ric, confirmed his surgery was a ''success''.

However, Melinda also acknowledged the wrestling star still faces a ''long road ahead''.

She recently tweeted: ''Ric had surgery today (not [heart emoji] related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep [prayer emoji] 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy (sic)''

Prior to that, Melinda asked for prayers from his fans as she admitted the star is ''dealing with tough medical issues''.

She tweeted: ''Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?

''If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues. (sic)''