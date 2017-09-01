Ric Flair is ''laughing'' again.

The 68-year-old wrestling legend was hospitalised in Atlanta last month with ''multiple organ problems'' and though his friend Stone Cold Steve Austin admits his pal still has ''a ways to go'', he is slowly getting back to himself.

Speaking on Sean Waltman's 'X-Pac 12360' podcast, he said: ''I talked to him yesterday, on the phone. And he's laughing, and he's got a ways to go and I will elaborate no further about that, I don't want to drop anything and I don't know the whole nine yards.

''All I can say is that I had a great conversation for about five minutes and we were both laughing.''

Though Steve admits Ric was in a ''real bad way for a while'', he was always confident his pal would pull through because he is ''tougher than a cockroach''.

He said: ''He was in a real bad way for a while and he's still got a ways to go, but people always ask me who is the toughest guy in the business and I always put Ric Flair in that conversation because he didn't like to fight, he didn't want to fight and he is not a fighter but he was always getting thrown off that top turnbuckle, couple of times a nice, couple of clotheslines, all the backdrops, all the bulls**t, thrown through the ropes and to the floor... Jesus Christ, it's my highest compliment to say he's tougher than a cockroach.''

Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair, recently reassured his fans he was doing better after undergoing surgery.

She wrote on Instagram: ''After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better.

''There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family.

''My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! (sic)''