Ric Flair's friend has reassured fans not to ''count him out'' following his recent emergency surgery.

The 68-year-old wrestling legend is in a critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, battling ''multiple organ problems'', but his marketing manager and pal, Cameron 'Cam' Fordham insists the sporting icon is a ''fighter'' and has come back from tricky situations in the past.

He told People magazine: ''Ric has shown that his whole life. Sixteen championship titles was not a walk in the park. Guy has been struck by lightening and survived a plane crash, so let's not count him out one second.

''Looking forward to hearing many more WOOOOOs!''

The 26-year-old businessman sees Ric - whose real name is Richard Fliehr - as an ''uncle'' and loves spending time with him outside of their working relationship.

He said: ''He is like an uncle to me and he sees me like a son.

''He has one of the biggest hearts. He has helped so many people and he doesn't expect anything in return. He is like a big kid and reminds me daily that he has more 'swag' than me.

''He loves to hang out and talk. He loves going to the lake and taking his boat out. He loves watching sports.

''He's probably the most knowledgeable sports guy I've ever met. He knows every single thing about sports. Everything.''

Ric's fiancee, Wendy Barlow, admitted earlier this week that she is ''shocked'' by her partner's condition.

She wrote on Facebook: ''Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events.

''I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on all seems like a nightmare...multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition.

''And no he did not have colon surgery...it was another surgery. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible (sic)''