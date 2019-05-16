Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a medical emergency.

The 70-year-old retired professional wrestler is believed to have been rushed to hospital on Thursday (16.05.19) after suffering an unnamed medical emergency whilst in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to TMZ, the wrestling legend was taken to the emergency room to be treated, and although specifics are unclear as of the time of writing, sources tell TMZ the situation is ''very serious.''

The hospital dash comes two years after he was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days when he was diagnosed with the early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure due to years of alcohol abuse.

And following his health scare, Ric - who has managed to narrowly avoid death in the past after having been involved in a plane crash and being struck by lightning - said he had completely changed his lifestyle.

He said at the time: ''The airplane crash and the lightning didn't change anything but the health scare has changed my life not drastically but it changed my lifestyle eventually.

''Number one I lost 43lbs when I was in the hospital, I had to learn how to walk again - I could stand but I couldn't walk. I couldn't even open a bottle of Gatorade or a Diet Coke. I was so weak and obviously it left me with issues that I had to deal with daily.

''Also the fact that I can't drink anymore, which is really painful.''

Although Ric's health scare was caused by his addiction to alcohol, he insisted that now he's put down the bottle for good, he doesn't miss the substance.

He added: ''I don't miss it at all. It's funny, people ask me that, I don't even think about it. I feel great, I've gained back 25lbs, I can work out now, I'm fine.''