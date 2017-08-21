Ric Flair still has ''a long road'' ahead in his recovery but is ''getting better.''

The 68-year-old wrestling legend has been in a critical condition at an Atlanta hospital since battling ''multiple organ problems'' last week, but his daughter Charlotte has given his fans an update on his physical state after a ''hard'' week.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, Charlotte uploaded a black and white photograph of her holding her father's hand alongside the caption: ''After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better.

''There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family.

''My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! (sic)''

Ric underwent surgery after being rushed to hospital by his wife Wendy Barlow, and at the beginning of last week was said to still be in a ''critical condition''.

His spouse wrote on Facebook just after his hospital admittance: ''Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events.

''I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on all seems like a nightmare...multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition.

''And no he did not have colon surgery...it was another surgery. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible (sic)''

Wendy's statement came shortly after Melinda Morris Zanoni, of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, which represents Ric, confirmed his surgery was a ''success''.

Meanwhile, his marketing manager and pal, Cameron 'Cam' Fordham insists the sporting icon is a ''fighter'' and has come back from tricky situations in the past.

He said: ''Ric has shown that his whole life. Sixteen championship titles was not a walk in the park. Guy has been struck by lightening and survived a plane crash, so let's not count him out one second.''