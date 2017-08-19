Ric Flair is ''doing better'' since his recent emergency surgery.

The 68-year-old wrestling legend has been in a critical condition at an Atlanta hospital since battling ''multiple organ problems'' last week, but his close pal and fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan has now said the star is on the mend.

Hogan told TMZ.com: ''Ric is doing better, man. He's doing very well - better today. Thank you God.''

Ric underwent surgery after being admitted to hospital, and earlier this week was said to still be in a ''critical condition''.

His wife Wendy Barlow wrote on Facebook: ''Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events.

''I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on all seems like a nightmare...multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition.

''And no he did not have colon surgery...it was another surgery. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible (sic)''

Wendy's statement came shortly after Melinda Morris Zanoni, of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, which represents Ric, confirmed his surgery was a ''success''.

However, Melinda also acknowledged the wrestling star still faces a ''long road ahead''.

She recently tweeted: ''Ric had surgery today (not [heart emoji] related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep [prayer emoji] 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy (sic)''

Meanwhile, his marketing manager and pal, Cameron 'Cam' Fordham insists the sporting icon is a ''fighter'' and has come back from tricky situations in the past.

He said: ''Ric has shown that his whole life. Sixteen championship titles was not a walk in the park. Guy has been struck by lightening and survived a plane crash, so let's not count him out one second.''