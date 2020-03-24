Rian Johnson has posted the entire shooting script for 'Knives Out' online.

The whodunnit movie's helmer has been uploading some of his movie's draft screenplays onto his website for everyone to read for free, but he won't be sharing any of his sci-fi flicks, including 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Alongside a link to his site, he tweeted: ''Just posted the shooting draft of Knives Out to my site.

''All previous scripts that don't involve outer space are up there too.''

The other movies are 'Brick', 'The Brothers Bloom', and 'Looper'.

Rian's decision not to post the script for 'The Last Jedi' comes after he recently admitted he regrets not getting the opportunity to test screen the 2017 flick.

The filmmaker was able to gauge the opinion of audiences by testing murder mystery 'Knives Out' and wishes he could have done the same thing with his 'Star Wars' film.

He said: ''It was like a party in the theatre, it was really fun. It was like the first time I was like 'Oh wow, this actually plays. This is good.'''

Rian acknowledges that the secrecy surrounding the blockbuster franchise made a test screening impossible but felt the need for one during the moviemaking process.

The 46-year-old director said: ''You can't test Star Wars movies for a lot of different reasons. I've always hated test screening, and when we were making Star Wars, at a certain point you're like 'God, I would give my left arm to put this in front of 300 people in Burbank and see how it plays.'''

Rian previously revealed that he is still talking to Lucasfilm about working on more 'Star Wars' projects.

He said: ''I'm still talking to Lucasfilm, but they haven't announced anything on their slate yet.''