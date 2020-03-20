British singer/songwriter Rhodes - who as toured with the likes of Sam Smith and George Ezra - is back with his first new music since 2015.
Rhodes has returned with his first new music in five years.
The British singer/songwriter has released 'This Shouldn't Work' from his upcoming EP, 'I'm Not OK', which follows on July 10.
On what inspired his new tunes - his first since his 2015 debut LP 'Wishes' - he said: ''Recording 'I'm Not Ok' I've spent time with some of the greatest artists, songwriters and producers in the world and in recent months I've managed to find a place that, for now at least, I'm feeling good about.
''I've written songs about those moments of realisation, about hope, about love, about hurt and those moments of clarity when you're growing into your skin.
''It feels like I'm waking up and reaching out for something with open eyes and open arms.''
'This Shouldn't Work' was produced by Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway - who worked on Lewis Capaldi's record-breaking LP 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' - and Simon Felice.
Rhodes has previously toured with the likes of Sam Smith, Hozier and Georgia Ezra.
The 32-year-old musician - whose full name is David Rhodes - previously teamed up with Birdy on the track 'Let It All Go' in 2015, and he previously said he'd love to work with the 'Wings' hitmaker again.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''It was amazing, we just hooked up and we liked each other's music and I found that quite flattering because she is a huge artist and I showed her some ideas that I had and she showed me hers.
''We weren't feeling inspired at the time, we didn't really have an agenda we weren't trying to do anything specific. We just wanted to hang out and get in a room together and write some music and it was really strange, it just happened. We spent an afternoon at the piano sitting together and we wrote it, it happened very very quickly. Often it doesn't happen quickly.''
Asked if he'd get into the studio with Birdy again, he said: ''Definitely. We've been performing the song together a couple of times and it's been a lot of fun. We will definitely do some more work together.''
'This Shouldn't Work' is out now on all major streaming services.
