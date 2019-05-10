Rhea Perlman and Danny Devito don't intend to get divorced.

The former couple - who have Lucy, 36, Grace, 34, and Jacob, 32, together - split in March 2017 after over four decades of marriage but the 71-year-old actress admitted they are not planning to legally dissolve their union.

She said: ''We're separated but I'm not getting divorced. No, no. What for?

''We do live separately. We see each other a lot too.''

Rhea admitted she and Danny, 74, still talk ''a lot'' and they get on better now than they had for years before splitting up.

Asked on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' if they get on better now, she said: ''Yes, absolutely. It is, it's much better because all the tense stuff is gone, I'm not in his face, he's not in mine.

''It was a hard decision for everyone but it smoothed out everyone's got a good relationship with Danny and me and each other and that's what we all care about as a family.''

The 'Pom' actress thinks she and her estranged husband are able to continue getting on well because they still have ''love'' for one another.

She said: ''Danny and I have always loved each other and we have three amazing children together and we agree on almost everything important.

''We were together for 40 years, 40 years is a long time.''

Rhea's comments echo similar statements the 'Dumbo' actor previously made.

He recently said: ''We're friends. We're happy. Everybody's happy.''

And after previously working with his ex-wife on projects including TV series 'Taxi' and as a married couple in 'Matilda', Danny won't rule out working with Rhea again in the future.

He added: ''She's a good actress and I love working with her.''