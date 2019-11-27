Renee Zellweger won't join Instagram because she feels ''uncomfortable'' about being less private.
Renée Zellweger feels ''uncomfortable'' at the thought of using Instagram.
The 'Judy' actress was raised to keep personal things within her family so is still a ''very private'' person and doesn't like the idea of showing fans a glimpse into her life via the photo-sharing app.
She said: ''I think about this a lot. And I think about the way that I grew up and the way that I was raised. My parents are very private people. And we didn't talk about family things out in public.
''And I just feel uncomfortable with it.
''And I think our generation is probably the last to have some expectation of privacy.''
The 50-year-old actress has ''no problem'' with people taking her photo without acknowledging her but she admitted it's quite ''peculiar'' to her that younger generations don't find it ''weird''.
She added in a round table interview for the LA Times newspaper with Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina, and Charlize Theron: ''It's a peculiar thing when it doesn't occur to the younger generation that it's not weird at all to pull out your phone and take a picture of somebody a foot from their face without saying hello, because that's just the nature of things these days.
''And it's perfectly normal. And I get that. I completely understand it. And I have no problem with it.''
Over the years, Renee has learned that in order to be her best self, she needs to ''keep it small''.
She said: ''I find that when I focus most of my energy on the people who are closest to me and I spend time nurturing my internal self, my curiosity, learning, growing, becoming a better person, that I do a better job of it when I keep it small.
''I'm a better daughter. I'm a better friend. I'm a better actress. I think I'm a better human being.''
