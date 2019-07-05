Renee Zellweger will appear at London Pride to unveil the latest trailer for 'Judy'.

The 50-year-old actress portrays late actress and musical theatre legend Judy Garland in the forthcoming biopic and she is set to introduce the trailer at 4.00pm on the Trafalgar Square Stage on Saturday (06.07.19).

This year's event marks both the 50th anniversary of Judy Garland's death at the age of 47 and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the historic protests in New York City that sparked a revolution in LGBTQ rights in the US

Ian Massa-Harris-McFeely, Deputy Director of Events at Pride in London, said: ''We're delighted to have Renee taking to our Trafalgar Square Stage this year to give the crowds an exciting first glimpse of 'Judy'.

''In this monumental anniversary year, it's important that we pay tribute to an icon who was a true ally to the LGBT+ community and whose death was undoubtedly intertwined with the events that happened that night at the Stonewall Inn.''

The movie is based on a script written by 'The Crown' scribe Tom Edge and has been produced by BAFTA winner David Livingstone - produced 2014 movie 'Pride' which told the story of gay and lesbian activists who raised money to help families affected by the British miners' strike in 1984.

'Judy' is set in 1968 which is 30 years after Garland played the iconic role of Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' and she arrives in London to perform a sell-out five-week run at the nightclub 'Talk of the Town'.

As she prepares for the concerts, she battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and her fans and embarks on a relationship with Mickey Deans - her soon-to-be fifth husband.

However, the iconic actress-and-singer is fragile and after working for 45 years, she is haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her children, who include actress daughter Liza Minnelli.

Garland was one of the most iconic actresses of the 1940s and starred in a number of movie musicals including 'Meet Me In St Louis' and 'A Star Is Born'.