Remy Ma has been arrested and charged with assault.

The 38-year-old rapper - whose real name is Reminisce Smith - turned herself into police in New York on Wednesday (01.05.19) afternoon after being accused of punching her 'Live & Hip Hop New York' co-star Brittney Taylor in the face during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert last month, allegedly causing a bruised right eye.

Remy has been released on bail and was ordered to stay away from her rival, but she denies the allegations against her.

Her lawyer, Dawn Florio, said: ''The complainant (Taylor) is a liar, and my client did not touch her.''

According to the lawyer, while the 'Wake Me Up' singer was at the concert, she was back home with her husband, Papoose, and nursing their four-month-old daughter Reminisce at the time of the alleged assault.

She also said there were numerous witnesses to the alleged altercation in the green room at Irving Plaza and that Remy's home has surveillance cameras.

However, despite Remy's denials, Brittany has ''confidence in our system of justice''.

Her lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said in a statement: ''This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is, it is real life and not reality TV entertainment.

''The victim Brittney Taylor has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.''

The 'All The Way Up' hitmaker - who will return to court on May 24 - previously spent six years in jail after shooting former friend Makeda Barnes-Joseph in the abdomen during an argument in 2007.

Remy's lawyer praised her client - who also has an 18-year-old son, Jayson, from a previous relationship - as ''the absolutely perfect parolee'' since leaving prison in August 2014 but said the allegations had made parole officers tighten the conditions around her freedom, requiring her to now wear an ankle monitor and submit to an earlier curfew.

Brittany previously shared a photo of her black eye on her social media accounts but later deleted the post.

She wrote at the time: ''So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it's hard to even focus because of what occurred last night. I didn't wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh.''

''I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn't work. My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?(sic)''