Kenya Barris is set to create a remake of 'White Men Can't Jump'.

The 42-year-old writer-and-producer is joining forces with Los Angeles Clippers NBL player Blake Griffin, 27, and Carolina Panthers' NFL star Ryan Kalil, 31, on a new version of the 1992 basketball hustling movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Black-ish' creator will be on hand to produce and pen the script for the production with 20th Century Fox after he signed the deal in September last year, whilst Kalil and Griffin will assist under Mortal Media alongside Noah Weinstein.

The original movie saw Woody Harrelson play Billy Hoyle and Wesley Snipes as Sidney Deane two amateur basketball players who team-up to hustle streetballers on the presumption that Billy isn't a good player because he's not African American and can't make slam dunk shots.

The pair go from feuding partners to friends and end up risking all their cash on one final two-on-two winner takes all match.

Elsewhere, Barris has been working on the script for the forthcoming comedy film 'Girl Trip', which will star 45-year-old actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, 46, Regina Hall, 46, and 37-year-old star Tiffany Haddish, and is set for release on July 21.

'Girl Trip' and 'White Men Can't Jump' are not the only projects Barris has in development, as he is also set to develop a remake of the 1971 crime film 'Shaft', which starred Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi and Christopher St. John.