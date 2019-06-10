Regina King is ''intimidated'' by the idea of working on stage.

The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actress would love to star in a theatre production but admitted she's put it off in the past because she felt nervous.

Asked if she wants to be on stage, she told 'Entertainment Tonight':

''Absolutely! I just [became] a little intimidated at some point and then it eventually became that I just didn't know [if] I was able to dedicate the amount of time. If you're going to do it, then you better be dedicated. Committed! Why do it if you're not?

''So, I think I'm there. Put it out there!''

The 48-year-old actress attended the Tony Awards for the first time on Sunday (09.06.19) and was ''so excited'' to have been invited to the event, which honours the best in theatre.

She gushed: ''I've watched them since I was younger!

''So I'm so excited. It's something I've always longed to experience in person for a long -- since I was a little girl. And, the backdrop is always so floral and pretty and that they're embracing the rainbow is just [great.]''

Regina can next be seen as Angela Abraham in the upcoming HBO adaptation of comic book series 'Watchmen' and though she's been ''sworn to secrecy'' about the show, she's very excited about it.

She said: ''If anyone has seen the trailer and is like, 'I don't know what's happening, but I'm here for it' - just know you're tuning in for something.

''I am like sworn to secrecy right now. I wait every day for HBO to send me something I can say, but I'm so excited about this.''