RedOne has been tipped as a favourite to secure the official 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem this year.

The 45-year-old Moroccan-Swedish native, who was responsible for launching the career of Lady GaGa after producing her first hit 'Poker Face', has revealed he's already sent his song off to FIFA, who are once again organising the football games.

And that's not all, RedOne is also hoping to get Gaga herself to perform the song at the annual sporting event when it launches on June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

The producer - whose real name is Nadir Khayat - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I am in the running to do the official anthem but I don't know when that will be decided.

''I can't give you a name of the song because it becomes too complicated.''

Getting a hold of the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker won't be a hard task, as he's already working with the 31-year-old pop megastar on a solo record, which will see him named as Boom Boom.

He said: ''Gaga promised me that she'd do it. She's already recorded vocals for two songs.

''I'm just waiting for her to give me the OK.

''To be honest, she owes me a couple of songs.''

RedOne will make it a hat-trick if he does land the gig, as he previously wrote the song 'Bamboo' for the World Cup in 2006 and Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's 'We Are The One (Ole Ola) for Brazil in 2014.

Over the years, the likes of Queen, Ricky Martin, R. Kelly and Shakira have had the honour of performing the anthem to launch the World Cup.