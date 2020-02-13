Rebekah Vardy was hospitalised because of online trolling.

The 37-year-old star was embroiled in a huge public scandal when Coleen Rooney accused her of leaking stories to the media about her when Rebekah was seven months pregnant and admits the allegations really affected her physical and mental health.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she said: ''It just kind of escalated and it was not great. The trolling was the worst part for me. I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time but it kind of escalated. This was a whole new level ... I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one in particular, 'You fat ugly rat. I genuinely hope you and your baby rot.' I think people just don't realise when they're saying stuff how it affects you.

''I was struck with serious anxiety attacks and ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones. I had severe anxiety, I felt like I couldn't go out without people just looking at me and questioning, 'Did she do it? Did she not do it?' No one would ever say anything to your face and that's the whole thing with trolling. They won't say it to your face.''

And Rebekah wants to talk about what she went through in the hope it helps others.

She said: ''I think if you go through something like that and you don't try and highlight it that you let them win. I went to the police and several arrests were made. You just can't let them win. The more we highlight it and say it is really serious, the more chance we can do something about it.''

The trolling also had a huge affect of Rebekah's husband Jamie and her eldest child, Megan.

Explaining how it not only affected her but her family too, she added: ''Jamie really struggled seeing me upset and down. It was a hard time. Megan found it really difficult. There are people finding out what her Instagram account was and sending her horrible messages.''