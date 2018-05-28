Rebekah Vardy's breast implants had started to rupture.

The 36-year-old television personality - who is married to soccer player Jamie Vardy - decided to go under the knife two months ago after she noticed that her old implants had started to ripple - and she's glad she did because they'd started going mouldy.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I was having problems with rippling so I went under the knife. It's a good job I did, because the implants were yellow and there was a partial rupture in one of them. I'm pleased with them now, and I'm still a DD cup.''

Jamie added: ''I was in hospital with her, chilling on my iPad!''

The brunette beauty wasn't initially keen to have the operation but felt self-conscious about her bosoms as they had started to sag after breastfeeding 16-month-old Finley.

She said prior to the big surgery: ''They want to check them and take them out. They're ripping. I think it's from breastfeeding, where they grow. It's not something I want to do. They're down but not down by my knees or anything.''

Meanwhile, Rebekah already has kids Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from previous relationships, and Sofia, three, and Finley with Jamie, but would love to have more.

She said: ''You can never say never, but this would be my fifth. The whole idea of

having another kid is amazing - I love kids and I love big families - but the

practical side of it would be a nightmare. This is our time for each other now.''

However, Jamie, 31, isn't so keen because their house is already ''mad.''

He added: ''Bex would have another tomorrow, but we've got enough already.

Honestly, our house is a mad house, but I wouldn't have it any other way!''