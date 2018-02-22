Rebekah Vardy is to have her breast implants removed.

The 36-year-old TV star - who is married to England soccer player Jamie Vardy - has revealed she's to undergo the surgical procedure because her breasts are ripping due to breastfeeding.

Rebekah - who has kids Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from previous relationships, and Sofia, three, and 13-month-old son Finley with Jamie - explained: ''I'm having my implants removed in my boobs. They want to check them and take them out. They're ripping. I think it's from breastfeeding, where they grow.''

Rebekah admitted she wasn't keen on undergoing the procedure.

But she feels it's the best solution, as her breasts have started to sag since breastfeeding Finley.

Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women', she shared: ''It's not something I want to do. They're down but not down by my knees or anything.''

During the show, Rebekah also poked fun at her husband's marriage proposal, revealing that Jamie was drunk when he decided to pop the big question.

She recalled: ''Jamie had too much to drink and got down on one knee and asked to marry me - and he didn't mind there was broken glass on the floor.

''I thought he was joking and wouldn't want to do it in the morning.

''He woke up and said, 'Do you remember?' And I said, 'I was pregnant', and he said we can go and pick the ring. I didn't want to pick my own engagement ring.''

Rebekah has also previously admitted to using Botox.

And the brunette beauty - who married Jamie in 2016 - revealed she hates it when other celebrities lie about having had worked done.

She said: ''I can't bear it when women lie about this stuff. I go in the sun and I've hardly got any wrinkles. It's not nature, it's Botox.''