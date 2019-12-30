Rebekah Vardy feels ''ecstatic'' after welcoming her third child with Jamie Vardy.

The 37-year-old star and her soccer star husband welcomed a baby girl into the world on Saturday (28.12.19), and she's now explained how ''happy'' she is to have given birth to a ''beautiful daughter''.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: ''I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter.

''I'm ecstatic that we have another little girl in our family.''

Rebekah and Jamie are already parents to Sofia, four, and two-year-old son Finley, whilst the brunette beauty also has two children - Megan and Taylor - from previous relationships, and Jamie has daughter Ella with his ex-partner Emma Daggett.

News of the latest arrival's birth was confirmed by Jamie on social media, when he explained he was ''over the moon'' to be a dad again.

He wrote: ''Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived ... Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.''

The birth was announced by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, when he explained why Jamie was missing from his team's clash against West Ham.

He shared: ''Jamie Vardy's wife had a child today, so he's with her and congratulations to them.''

Jamie and Rebekah confirmed they were expecting their third child back in August.

A spokeswoman for footballer and his wife said: ''I can confirm that Jamie and Becky are delighted to be having another baby.''

Whilst an insider added: ''Becky and Jamie are over the moon that she is pregnant again. They can't wait to welcome another member of the family. They've got enough kids for a five-a-side team now, and to be honest they'd probably be quite good.''