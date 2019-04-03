Rebekah Vardy feels ''guilty'' that she never pursued her accusations of sexual abuse.

The 37-year-old star has previously spoken about her alleged ordeal at the hands of a family friend when she was a teenager but she withdrew a statement to police because her mother didn't believe her.

And the mother-of-four admitted she worries that, because she never sought justice for her abuser, he may have gone on to assault another vulnerable person.

She said: ''There is part of me feels a bit guilty because once I didn't carry on with the case [he may have abused someone else], I really hope that isn't the case.

''I don't know, part of me thinks he got away with it, maybe he thinks its in the past and if I was going to do something, I'd have done it a long time ago.''

Rebekah - who has Megan, 13, and Taylor, eight, from previous relationships and Sophia, four, and two-year-old Finley with husband Jamie Vardy - sought Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBD) to help her come to terms with the abuse and she found the sessions very helpful in helping her separate her difficult past from her happy life now.

Speaking on 'This Morning', she said: ''After I had my little boy, I had a lot of CBT and it really helped me kind of close that Pandora's box and distinguish, or to lose the face of, the abuse and it became something else.

''If I think about it it almost becomes a character and that really helps me because it's separated my life today to what it was before and I still use that as a coping mechanism when I have a bad day.''

But the former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant will never understand why her mum didn't believe her allegations.

She said: ''It's uncomprehendable, I still really struggle with it now and I really try and suppress how I feel because if I think about it too much I become really angry and really bitter, I've tried to leave that part of my life as far behind as physically possible to concentrate on the good that I have with my kids.

''But if I do think about it, I find it so difficult to understand and comprehend how a mother can disbelieve a child, irrespective of whether that child is having problems or has become a bit of a tearaway.''