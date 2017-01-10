Rebekah Vardy has given birth to a baby boy - her second child with England soccer player Jamie Vardy.

The 34-year-old brunette gave birth to the tot on Sunday (08.01.17) and Jamie - who plays for Leicester City F.C. - took to Twitter to announce the couple's happy news and reveal that mother and son are ''doing great''.

He tweeted: ''Over the moon to announce the arrival of our gorgeous little boy on Sunday evening! Mummy and baby doing great! @RebekahVardy #blessed (sic)''

Rebekah hasn't yet taken to social media to speak about the delivery but she did retweet her husband's post.

The baby is the couple's second child together as they already have 22-month-old daughter Ella, but they both have other kids from previous relationships.

She has two children, Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from past romances, while Jamie has six-year-old daughter Ella with his ex Emma Daggett.

The new baby wasn't due until January 21 which means the tot has come 13 days early.

Rebekah revealed the sex of her baby at a Winter Wonderland themed party and admitted that her other children were split on whether they wanted a brother or sister but she was certain that Premier League star Jamie was delighted to find out he was having a son.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she previously said: ''Megs had a face on because she wanted another sister, but I said to her, 'You've already got one sister so this boy will even things out.'

''Taylor wanted a brother, so when we got home, he was like, 'What is it?!' He saw the blue cake and he was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's a boy!' He was winding Megs up, it was so funny. The first Vardy boy is a big deal for Jamie - it's his first little boy. He'll have a lot to live up to. I think Jamie secretly hoped for a boy, but ultimately we just want a healthy baby.''