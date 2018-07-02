Rebekah Vardy admitted it would be a ''logistical nightmare'' scoring off the pitch with her England star husband Jamie Vardy in between World Cup games.

The 36-year-old star - who has daughter Sofia, three, and 18-month-old son Finley with Jamie - is in Saint Petersburg, Russia to support the England striker during the World Cup, but played down speculation she and her hubby have got jiggy with it in between tournament matches.

When it was suggested she and Jamie may have had sex in Russia, Rebekah - who also has kids Megan, 13, and Taylor, six, from a previous relationship - replied: ''No, you're twisting my words.

''Logistical nightmare when you've got children out here, but I can't speak for everyone, so who knows?''

When asked if there was a sex ban in place on the England squad, she replied: ''Not that I know of.''

Rebekah is hopeful Jamie - who has six-year-old daughter Ella from a previous relationship - and the rest of the England squad can go all the way on the pitch, and admitted she will be downing Skittles vodka in celebration if the Three Lions win the World Cup.

She said: ''I think Jamie Vardy is going to have a party and we've already got the Skittles vodka on brew.''

The WAG admitted she was nervous enough watching Sunday's (01.07.18) World Cup matches, which didn't involve England - who play Colombia on Tuesday night (03.07.18) in the Round of 16 knockout stage - but is confident Jamie can inspire England to victory after he fired his club side, Leicester City, to Premier League glory in 2016 against odds of 5,000/1.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she added: ''We watched both of the games yesterday and it was really nerve-wracking.

''For us fans and for families and friends it would be the most nerve-wracking thing. For the players, I think it's all in a day's work. They're cool, calm and collected. And they know what they've got to do.

''England are the underdogs so far, and I've already experienced the underdog situation with Leicester.''