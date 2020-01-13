Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have revealed their newborn daughter is called Olivia Grace.

The couple - who already have children Sofia, five, and Finley, three, together, while the footballer is dad to Ella from a previous relationship and his wife has Megan, 14, Taylor, 10, with former partners - welcomed their new arrival into the world on December 28, and their kids helped choose the tot's name.

And Jamie is ''over the moon'' with the new addition to their household.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, the footballer said: ''Although Becky tells me I'm a typical man and don't show much emotion, deep inside I'm over the moon with my kids.

''I love having a big family. It's matured me and kept me grounded.''

The Leicester City star's wife revealed while she was worried her spouse would be away training when the baby was born but he was ''so supportive and encouraging'' throughout her 16-hour labour.

She added: ''I'd been very ill with anxiety and stress and was panicking that she might be born on Christmas Day, while Jamie was training and I was on my own with the kids.

''The last thing I wanted was to miss Christmas Day with our children... Jamie was brilliant - so supportive and encouraging.

''He even tried to crack a joke about the epidural needle to take my mind off it and the painful contractions.''

The 37-year-old star previously explained how ''happy'' she is to have given birth to a ''beautiful daughter'' with her husband by her side for support.

She said: ''I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter.

''I'm ecstatic that we have another little girl in our family.''

News of the latest arrival's birth was confirmed by Jamie on social media, when he explained he was ''over the moon'' to be a dad again.

He wrote: ''Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived ... Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.''