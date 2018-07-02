Raye will release new song 'Friends' on Friday (06.07.18).

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday night (01.07.18) to announce the new track, and explained that it's about ''losing people'' from ''her circle'', but still having pals who have stayed by her side ''through thick and thin''.

In a note she wrote: ''There for me through thick and thin.

''I've lost a lot of people from my circle, experiencing the nastiest side of girls and boys but I don't care.

''I know real from fake and I am so blessed to have true true friends behind me every step away.

I'm excited for you to hear this song - Friends - 6.7.18 [sic]''

The new song follows Raye's six-track EP 'Side Tape', which was released in May.

The British star teamed up with some of the hottest urban talent on the project - which includes the hit song 'Cigarette' featuring Mabel and Stefflon Don.

RAY BLK and Kojo Funds feature on lead track 'Crew', with Maleek Berry, Nana Rogues, Mr Eazi, Avelino and Steel Banglez collaborations also included.

'Side Tape' is Raye's third EP, following 2016's 'Second' and 2014's 'Welcome to the Winter'.

The 20-year-old singer - who performs at Wireless Festival this weekend - is a talented songwriter having co-written tracks for the likes of John Legend, Charli XCX, Nas, Little Mix, Snakehips, Julia Michaels, Blood Pop, Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Naughty Boy.

The star recently showed her versatility as an artist and performer when she surprised fans at rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars' London concert at The O2 in March, joining Jared Leto and co on stage for an impromptu duet of their song 'Dangerous Night'.