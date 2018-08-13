Raye likes discovering new food on tour.

The 'Decline' hitmaker goes on the lookout for different cuisines and cultural experiences when she's gigging abroad and says it's one of the biggest selling points of being a touring pop star.

The 20-year-old singer told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I love travelling so every time we go to different places I try new food and experience new cultures.''

Raye added how the worst part of being on the road for long periods of time is not ''having your own bed''.

Last month, the singer released the song 'Friends' about ''losing people'' from ''her circle'', but still having pals who have stayed by her side ''through thick and thin'' during her transition to being a star.

In a note posted to fans on Twitter, she wrote: ''There for me through thick and thin.

''I've lost a lot of people from my circle, experiencing the nastiest side of girls and boys but I don't care.

''I know real from fake and I am so blessed to have true true friends behind me every step away.

I'm excited for you to hear this song - Friends - 6.7.18 [sic]''

The new track followed Raye's six-track EP 'Side Tape', which was released in May.

The British star teamed up with some of the hottest urban talent on the project - which includes the hit song 'Cigarette' featuring Mabel and Stefflon Don.

RAY BLK and Kojo Funds feature on lead track 'Crew', with Maleek Berry, Nana Rogues, Mr Eazi, Avelino and Steel Banglez collaborations also included.

'Side Tape' is Raye's third EP, following 2016's 'Second' and 2014's 'Welcome to the Winter'.

Raye has co-written tracks for the likes of John Legend, Charli XCX, Nas, Little Mix, Snakehips, Julia Michaels, Blood Pop, Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Naughty Boy.