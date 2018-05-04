Raye has released six-track EP 'Side Tape'.

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker teamed up with some of the hottest urban talent on the project - which includes the hit song 'Cigarette' featuring Mabel and Stefflon Don - out today (04.05.18).

RAY BLK and Kojo Funds feature on lead track 'Crew', with Maleek Berry, Nana Rogues, Mr Eazi, Avelino and Steel Banglez collaborations also included.

'Side Tape' is Raye's third EP, following 2016's 'Second' and 2014's 'Welcome to the Winter'.

The 20-year-old singer - who was recently confirmed for Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 9 - is a talented songwriter having co-written tracks for the likes of John Legend, Charli XCX, Nas, Little Mix, Snakehips, Julia Michaels, Blood Pop, Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Naughty Boy.

The star recently showed her versatility as an artist and performer when she surprised fans at rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars' London concert at The O2 in March, joining Jared Leto and co on stage for an impromptu duet of their song 'Dangerous Night'.

Raye's next gig sees her support Rita Ora on the 'Your Song' hitmaker's UK tour, which kicks off in Glasgow next Friday (11.05.18).

The 'Decline' singer will also open for Halsey on her London dates this September.

The full tracklist for 'Side Tape' is as follows:

1. 'Crew' (RAYE, Kojo Funds & RAY BLK)

2. 'Decline' (RAYE, Mr Eazi)

3. 'Confidence' (RAYE, Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues)

4. 'Slower' (RAYE, Avelino)

5. 'Cigarette' (RAYE, Mabel & Stefflon Don)

6. 'Wife Me' (RAYE, Steel Banglez)