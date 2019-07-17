Raye has penned a song on Beyonce's 'The Lion King: The Gift' album.

The 21-year-old British star has revealed the 37-year-old R&B superstar told her herself that her track 'Bigger' is the first song on her multi-artist record inspired by the Disney movie remake - and she couldn't contain her excitement.

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker tweeted: ''Beyonce told me I've written Track 1 on the new album called Bigger. I can't I can't (sic)''

The star-studded track-list also features Beyonce's rapper husband Jay Z and their seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker Jay features alongside Childish Gambino and his wife on 'Mood 4 Eva' and Blue is on 'Brown Skin Girl' with SAINt JHN and WizKid.

Kendrick Lamar is on 'The Nile' and Pharrell and Salatiel recorded 'Water' with Beyonce.

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has already released the lead single 'Spirit', which features in the film, in which she voices Nala, ahead of 'The Lion King: The Gift' dropping on July 19.

Speaking about the album, which she has also produced, Beyonce said in a statement: ''This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling.

''I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film.

''It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound.

''It is influenced by everything from R&B, hip-hop and Afro Beat.

''I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline.

''Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.

''It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.''

Beyonce also has a song on Disney's original soundtrack for 'The Lion King', which is released on July 11 and features a version of Sir Elton John's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' by the 'Halo' hitmaker and Donald Glover, who voices Nala's love interest Simba in the film.

The track-listing for 'The Lion King: The Gift' is:

1.Beyoncé, 'Bigger

2.Beyoncé, 'Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)'

3.Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi, 'Don't Jealous Me'

4.Burna Boy, 'Ja Ara E'

5.Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar, 'The Nile'

6.Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino, 'Mood 4 Eva'

7.Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé, 'Water'

8.Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé, 9.'Brown Skin Girl'

10.Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi, 'Keys to the Kingdom'

11.Beyoncé, 'Otherside'

12. Beyoncé / Shatta Wale, 'Already'

13.Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly, 'My Power'

14. 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez, 'Scar'

15. Beyoncé, 'Spirit'