Raye has partnered with Timberland to launch their new Delphiville sneaker, which is set in the tropical palm house at Kew Gardens.
Raye has partnered with Timberland to launch their new Delphiville sneaker.
The 21-year-old songstress - who became the face of the iconic footwear brand last year - has joined forces with the label to release an exclusive short film, which is set in the tropical palm house at Kew Gardens, to introduce the highly-anticipated trainers.
Raye joins 'Bestie' rapper Yungen as the second artist to feature in 'The Green Room', a concept which seeks to celebrate the culture of green spaces in our cities, and the singer loved being on set because ''green spaces'' were a big part of her creative space as a child.
She said: ''Growing up in South London green spaces provided a little haven for me, I used to sneak out of the house and run to the park to write down poems and lyric ideas. Today, I still like to take time to escape and spend a moment just being in nature, I think it's so important for your wellbeing.
The 'Friends' hitmaker also admitted that she has been surrounded by powerful ''role models'' her whole life.
She said: ''I had a lot of role models growing up and I have a long strong powerful women in my life. Being a role model to other young women is pretty cool and if I can inspire anybody through the music I make or the journey I've taken and people watching me on that journey, it feels amazing and I want other people to feel like they can achieve it too.''
In the short video, as well as reflecting upon her experiences, influences and choices, Raye also performs a brief snippet of her song 'Confidence'.
'Punk' by Chai is a curious anomaly that will divide opinion but at its heart there is some musical magic.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Slow Club's Rebecca Taylor, under her new moniker Self Esteem, began her latest tour at Ramsgate Music Hall.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
13 was released on this day (March 15th) in 1999.
We interview British newcomer Elvin about her musical journey.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.