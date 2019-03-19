Raye has partnered with Timberland to launch their new Delphiville sneaker.

The 21-year-old songstress - who became the face of the iconic footwear brand last year - has joined forces with the label to release an exclusive short film, which is set in the tropical palm house at Kew Gardens, to introduce the highly-anticipated trainers.

Raye joins ​'Bestie' rapper Yungen​ as the second artist to feature in ​'The Green Room', ​a concept which seeks to ​celebrate the culture of green spaces in our cities, and the singer loved being on set because ''green spaces'' were a big part of her creative space as a child.

She said: ''Growing up in South London green spaces provided a little haven for me, I used to sneak out of the house and run to the park to write down poems and lyric ideas. Today, I still like to take time to escape and spend a moment just being in nature, I think it's so important for your wellbeing.

The 'Friends' hitmaker also admitted that she has been surrounded by powerful ''role models'' her whole life.

She said: ''I had a lot of role models growing up and I have a long strong powerful women in my life. Being a role model to other young women is pretty cool and if I can inspire anybody through the music I make or the journey I've taken and people watching me on that journey, it feels amazing and I want other people to feel like they can achieve it too.''

In the short video, as well as reflecting upon her experiences, influences and choices, Raye also performs a brief snippet of her song 'Confidence'.