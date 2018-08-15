Raye has teamed up with Converse UK once again for another massive campaign.
Raye has shared details of her latest Converse campaign.
The 20-year-old singer was named a brand ambassador for the American footwear giant earlier this year, and now the 'Cigarette' singer has posted a series of photos on Instagram teasing her latest campaign.
On Tuesday (14.08.18), she previewed her campaign poster, a picture of herself seated on top of a car, dressed in a black cropped jumper with the brand's logo down the arm, paired with a pair of black stylish cycling shorts.
She captioned the image: ''She a One Star Gyal @converse #ratedonestar.'' (sic)
She posted again with a picture of her in a taxi wearing the same outfit she was in in the campaign poster, with the caption ''Promo day''.
The 'Shhh' singer also shared another photo of her campaign, which was on display on a busy London street.
Charlie XCX collaborated with Raye on her 2017 track 'Dreamer' and the 'Boys' hitmaker showed her support for her friend's latest ampaign.
She commented: ''Legend.''
Meanwhile, Raye previously explained how she likes to style her favourite Converse.
Asked how she would wear them, she said: ''With clashing colours! For example red one stars with blue denim.''
The 'Line' singer loves to inject colour into her wardrobe and admitted earlier this year she'd made a New Year's resolution to stop wearing black.
Asked her style pledges, she said: ''To avoid wearing black, wear big earrings and ghetto fabulous nails!''
And describing her sense of style, she said: ''Colourful. Casual. Clashing.''
