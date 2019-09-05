Raye is considering embarking on a career in acting.

The 'Decline' hitmaker made friends with Beyonce and Seth Rogen - who voice Nala and Pumbaa respectively in this year's 'The Lion King' remake - after working on the song 'Bigger' for the former's 'The Lion King: The Gift' album, and has revealed she has since discussed the possibility of become an actress herself.

On ''having a vibe' with her idol Beyonce and the 'Superbad' actor, the 21-year-old star told Britain's Metro newspaper: ''It was incredible.

''Seth Rogen was there.

''I would call them friends to an extent.

''It was really nice to spend time with somebody I have idolised my whole life.

''It was just like friends in a circle having vibe.''

The 'Cigarette' hitmaker was also told by her pals that she would make a good actress after her impressive fake-crying in her music video for 'Love Me Again' and she is keen to take some acting lessons now.

She added: ''I was talking about acting last week.

''In my 'Love Me Again' video I am crying my eyes out and people are like, 'There could be potential for acting'. I'm like, 'Get me into class!'''

Raye couldn't contain her excitement when Beyonce told her that 'Bigger' was the lead track on the album.

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker tweeted: ''Beyonce told me I've written Track 1 on the new album called Bigger. I can't I can't (sic)''

Meanwhile, the singer's next gig is working with former Fifth Harmony star Normani on her debut album.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I'm flying to Los Angeles to do some work with Normani, which is really exciting.''

Raye recently teased the 'Dancing with a Stranger' hitmaker is ''about to blow the world away with her music''.