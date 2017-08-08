Raven-Symoné says being body shamed as a young girl led her to have ''so many mental issues''.

The 'That's So Raven' star was criticised and bullied for her weight growing up and says it left a lasting effect on her.

She said: ''I wish I was living now as a younger person. I probably wouldn't have so many mental issues.

''[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. 'I don't know how she can dance being that big.'

''And I was like, 'I still did it!' I was on tour forever because it's not about your size, it's about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It's not about your size.''

And the 31-year-old actress and television personality feels it is important for everyone to ''embrace'' their body for what it is.

She added to People Now: ''I love embracing your body. In this day and age you have all kinds, and it's funny, it's serious, it's every colour, it's every head shape, it's every hair. And there's androgyny, and there's LGBT coming in, and it feels good. We didn't have it enough last time and I guess that's what the past is for - to make sure the present is what it needs to be.

''The world is too big to have one sort of view to show beauty, because then you are literally destroying society. You are literally destroying it. And then you want to talk about how we are judgmental to each other and this and this. But it's being created in the industry that we're in. So why not break the mold?''