Rat Boy has thanked Kendrick Lamar for featuring him on his track 'Lust'.

The 21-year-old musician - real name Jordan Cardy - was sampled by the hip-hop artist for the track which appears on his latest album 'Damn', and has taken to Twitter to say he's more than thrilled to be appearing on the record.

'Knock Knock Knock' from Rat Boy's 2015 mixtape 'Neighbourhood Watch' is sampled on the new track by the 29-year-old rapper.

Rat Boy wrote on the micro blogging website: ''big up @kendricklamar for sampling me on lust hit me up in dm xx sounds sick

''I'm on the new kendrick album... thats mad one of my favourite artists what a compliment damn. (sic)''

The 'Get Over It' hitmaker - who is joined by his band Liam Haygarth, Harry Todd and Noah Booth - previously said he would be open to working with former 'X Factor' contestant Honey G despite her causing controversy with her performances on the ITV talent and receiving mixed reviews.

Asked if he would turn down the opportunity to have Honey G - whose real name is Anna Gilford - feature on a song with him, Jordan exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah why not? We would give anything a go.

''I heard her on Radio 1 the other day. She was alright. A lot of people don't like her do they. I think it is good.''

Meanwhile, Rat Boy has teased that his debut album could be out early next year and will feature a lot of ''weird stuff''.

Asked what fans can expect from it, Jordan said: ''Lots of songs. Like radio bits and voice actors and weird stuff.''