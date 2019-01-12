Rat Boy has been hailed the ''embodiment'' of 90s punk and hip-hop.

The 'Get Over It' hitmaker - real name Jordan Cardy - has been praised by the label boss at Epitaph, Brett Gurewitz, who is releasing his second studio album 'Internationally Unknown' on their Hellcat imprint on January 25 - the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2017 debut LP 'SCUM'.

Brett said: ''I kind of see Jordan as the nexus of what was happening in the '90s when punk and hip-hop were blowing up.

''Rat Boy is the embodiment of that time.''

The 22-year-old scraggily-haired star has spent most of his life studying and making music inspired by the era that saw bands like the cartoon band Gorillaz and even Kanye West fusing the genres.

Jordan says that what drew him to 90s music is the fact that at the time, the bands and artists were the same age as he is now and unknowingly releasing music that would stand the test of time.

He explained to The New York Times: ''It's a bunch of people that are around my age making something for themselves.

''I love the way stuff looks -- making their own magazines, the music, being motivated to put stuff out.

''They did everything right, but did they know they were doing it right?''

And it seems that it's not just punk and rap music from the 90s that has influenced Rat Boy, as he previously told BANG Showbiz he'd be up for collaborating with Spice Girl Mel C.

He said: ''Maybe we will work with Mel C from the Spice Girls.''