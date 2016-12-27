The Soul Survivor star, real name Jay Jenkins, asked Mahi, the mother of his two-old-old daughter Amra Nor, to marry him during a special dinner last week (ends23Dec16), according to TheShadeRoom.com.

In addition to presenting her with an engagement ring, sources claim Jeezy also handed his new fiancee the keys to a brand new Range Rover, which featured her name stitched into the car seat headrests.

Little Amra is the couple's only child, but Jeezy also has two sons, Jadarius and Shyheim, from previous relationships.