The Beat singer Ranking Roger has died aged 56 after battling cancer.
The 56-year-old musician - whose real name was Roger Charlery - was diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer after suffering a mini stroke in August 2018 but passed away on Tuesday (26.03.19), the 'Stand Down Margaret' group have announced.
A post on the group's Facebook page read: ''''He fought & fought & fought, Roger was a fighter.''
''Sadly Roger past away a few hours ago peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
Roger's family would like to thank everyone for their constant support during this tough time. More to follow in the coming days. RIP ROGER! [heart emoji] (sic)''
A number of musicians have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the 'Drowning' hitmaker.
Billy Bragg posted: ''Very sorry to hear that Ranking Roger has passed away. Rest easy, Rude Boy.''
UB40 wrote: ''R.I.P Ranking Roger Big Love UB40 (sic)''
And The Skints praised the ''absolute gentleman'' who they had had the ''honour and privilege'' to share a stage with.
The tweeted: ''Rest In Peace Ranking Roger. An original inspiration, a rebel to the very end and an absolute gentleman always. It was an honour and privilege to share the stage and share conversations with this man. All love to the Charlery family and The Beat family.''
As well as The Beat - who were known as The English Beat in America and released their first album, 'I Just Can't Stop It', in 1980 - Roger co-fronted General Public alongside Dave Wakeling in the mid-1980s and released a string of solo albums, beginning with 1988's 'Radical Departure'.
His most recent release was 'Public Confidential' with the current line-up of The Beat earlier this year.
A biography about the singer, which he helped to write, is set to be released in the coming months.
