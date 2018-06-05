Ramz wants to pen the next official FIFA World Cup anthem.

The 'Barking' hitmaker would have chosen to become a football coach if he hadn't started a career in music, and he has getting to record the track for the international sporting tournament on his bucket list.

Though he has missed out this year, with Jason Derulo's 'Colors' the Coca-Cola anthem for the event, the 21-year-old grime star says just bagging a FIFA soundtrack would suffice.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Ramz, who performed for The Coca-Cola SHRED Party at the University of Portsmouth last week, said: ''Recording a song for the World Cup is something in the timeline that I would love to do.

''Even getting a song on FIFA is something that would be amazing to be honest.''

Ramz has a busy summer ahead, with Wireless Festival and Stormzy's #Merky Festival coming up.

The 'Family Tree' rapper - whose real name is Ramone Rochester - has revealed he's recorded a song specially for his set at Wireless on July 6 at London's Finsbury Park.

Asked if he has anything special planned for his performance, Ramz said: ''Let's just say the song is ready.''

The rapper is hoping to bag a collaboration with Stormzy and 'Bouff Daddy' hitmaker J Hus and could get the ball rolling in Ibiza at Merky.

He said: ''I would love to meet up with Hus and Stormzy a bit more. Yeah, there's a lot of people I enjoy spending time with.''

The Coca-Cola SHRED Party came to the University of Portsmouth to reward students completing their exams with the ultimate end of term celebration featuring chart-toppers Jax Jones, RAYE, Mabel, Ramz and Big Shaq.

In addition to rewarding students for their hard work, the Coca-Cola SHRED Party aimed to encourage students to recycle more with revision notes and plastic bottles collected to create notebooks for future Freshers students joining the university in September 2018.

The event formed part of Coca-Cola's ongoing sustainability initiative with 242kg of recycled paper from revision notes and 17,600kg plastic bottles collected on the night - creating 6,000 notebooks for future students.