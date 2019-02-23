Ralph Fiennes admitted that while portraying Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter' franchise he didn't get much direction from the series' author J.K Rowling.
J.K Rowling didn't give Ralph Fiennes much direction while he was playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter'.
The 56-year-old actor revealed that while portraying the main antagonist in the fantasy franchise he didn't rely too much on the series' author to create his character and said his acting was an ''instinctive, visceral, physical thing''.
In an interview with Empire magazine, he said: ''There's not a huge amount she [J.K Rowling] gives you. She describes his snake-like voice, I think. I had good directors, culminating in David Yates who brought the whole sequence of stories to a fantastic conclusion.
''I trusted Mike Newell, first and then David. There's a sense of this spirit-monster devil person and some really cool moments, I think.
''Sometimes acting is an instinctive, visceral, physical thing, which you're not thinking about in terms of an essay.''
The star made his first appearance as the villainous wizard in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' directed by Mike Newell and then worked with David Yates who directed him in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' - Part 1 and 2.
Ralph went on to explain that he relies on his directors and his ''inner monitor'' to tell him whether he's doing a good job.
He said: ''You put on a garment; you read a bit. Then the director feeds you and you create something.
''You have an inner monitor which says 'This feels like it's doing something' or 'This feels like it's a bit over the top, a bit hokey. So where does it feel like there's this weird, dark entity that's manipulating and moving and watching. '''
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
John Legend explores some poignant issues within modern America in the video for his new song 'Preach' featuring a cameo from wife Chrissy Teigen.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Robyn has dropped a video for her song 'Send To Robin Immediately' taken from last year's number one album 'Honey'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
It seems James Bond's flighty career has all boiled down to this moment. He's in...