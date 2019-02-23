J.K Rowling didn't give Ralph Fiennes much direction while he was playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter'.

The 56-year-old actor revealed that while portraying the main antagonist in the fantasy franchise he didn't rely too much on the series' author to create his character and said his acting was an ''instinctive, visceral, physical thing''.

In an interview with Empire magazine, he said: ''There's not a huge amount she [J.K Rowling] gives you. She describes his snake-like voice, I think. I had good directors, culminating in David Yates who brought the whole sequence of stories to a fantastic conclusion.

''I trusted Mike Newell, first and then David. There's a sense of this spirit-monster devil person and some really cool moments, I think.

''Sometimes acting is an instinctive, visceral, physical thing, which you're not thinking about in terms of an essay.''

The star made his first appearance as the villainous wizard in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' directed by Mike Newell and then worked with David Yates who directed him in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' - Part 1 and 2.

Ralph went on to explain that he relies on his directors and his ''inner monitor'' to tell him whether he's doing a good job.

He said: ''You put on a garment; you read a bit. Then the director feeds you and you create something.

''You have an inner monitor which says 'This feels like it's doing something' or 'This feels like it's a bit over the top, a bit hokey. So where does it feel like there's this weird, dark entity that's manipulating and moving and watching. '''