Rak-Su are set to collaborate with Wyclef Jean again.

The popular four piece - made up of childhood friends Mustafa Rahimtulla, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Myles Stephenson - have clearly found a winning formula with the Haitian rapper after their 'X Factor' single 'Dimelo', featuring the Fugees star and producer Naughty Boy, shot straight to number one in the iTunes chart within 24 hours of them be crowned winners of the ITV talent show earlier this month.

The foursome have now revealed they are helping their pal revive his career, with another hit song in the works.

Ashley told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Wyclef is someone you grew up watching on The Box and MTV Base, it's just crazy, when you listen to any sort R&B hip-hop you know it's part of the Fugees.''

Jamaal added: 'Wyclef said he really feels our energy, he really feels our vibe.

''He said, 'Uncle Wyclef is always here to work on future projects', he just seems to get it, get us.

''I'm so excited he is back, and he seems excited about us, so it just works.''

Meanwhile, the group recently hinted they could be collaborating with fellow 'X Factor' stars Little Mix.

They received advice from the girl group who won the competition in 2011, and would love the chance to team up with them on a track.

Speaking about the tips they got from Leigh-Anne Pinnock from the 'Shout Out To My Ex' group, they said: ''The Girls from Little Mix have actually been really helpful. There's not been a great deal of interaction. I think you bumped into Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] once, didn't you?! yeah, I bumped into her and she was just saying just kinda trust the process. There can be a lot going on but just keep your head down and keep working hard. ''

The lads have set their sights high on collaborators for the future, with the likes of Jay-Z, Frank Ocean and Camila Cabello on their wish-list.

When asked who they'd like to duet with, the foursome told music show 'BeBox': ''There are so many artists we'd like to work with, in the future.

''All the people we kinda grew up listening to and that our tastes have been moulded by like Usher, Babyface, Jay-Z, Skepta, Frank Ocean, Camilla Cabello. I mean she's good init, Little Mix there's actually so many.''