Rak-Su would rather stay true to their roots than ''ride a trend'' just to top the charts.

The popular four piece - made up of childhood friends Mustafa Rahimtulla, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Myles Stephenson - had a taste of chart success when their 'X Factor' winner's single 'Dimelo', featuring the Fugees star Wyclef Jean and producer Naughty Boy, shot straight to number one in the iTunes chart within 24 hours of them be crowned winners of the ITV talent show in 2017.

The band - who released their second EP 'Rome' last month - are quite happy to make music that they know their their huge following will love, and would never makes songs for commercial gain.

Ashley told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We are so happy to be doing what we love and to have such huge support.

''We don't think about charting or riding a trend at all.

''I'd love to say we are geniuses but we just write the music we love.

''We've grown a lot since then ['The X Factor'] and although we look back at all our songs really fondly, I'd like to think we've bettered ourselves.''

Jamaal added of their ''old school'' sound: ''We've always been into old school R&B.

''It's a really big influence.

''All our preferences are slightly different, so it's all our influences that have created us.''

Meanwhile, the group has set their sights high on collaborators for the future, with the likes of Jay-Z, Frank Ocean and Camila Cabello on their wish-list.

When asked who they'd like record with, the foursome said: ''There are so many artists we'd like to work with, in the future.

''All the people we kinda grew up listening to and that our tastes have been moulded by like Usher, Babyface, Jay-Z, Skepta, Frank Ocean, Camilla Cabello. I mean she's good init, Little Mix there's actually so many.''