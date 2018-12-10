Rak-Su admit it was a childhood dream come true when they got to create a new remix of 'Holidays Are Coming' for the annual Coca-Cola Christmas advert.

The 2017 'X Factor' winners - Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland,

Myles Stephenson and Mustafa Rahimtulla - were chosen by the soft drinks giant to give the classic festive jingle a fresh take and they are very proud to now be part of the TV tradition.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Myles, 27, said: ''I think it's because of the Coca-Cola advert means so much to so many people, and it's literally just an advert but it kind of signifies so much. It's weird growing up watching the advert and then you are actually one day doing the advert. In that term it's amazing when you see the Christmas Coca-Cola truck on the advert it's mental. I remember when I was younger seeing that it was mad and when it came down to Watford once and I got my mum to drop me down there and look at it. It's mad in that aspect, but apart from that Ashley likes to watch himself on TV apparently!''

The foursome performed at the Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 on Saturday (08.12.18) and were part of a line-up that included the likes of Ellie Goulding, Olly Murs, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, James Arthur and Anne-Marie amongst others.

And the boys sent the crowd crazy with renditions of their hits 'Dimelo', 'I'm Feeling You', 'Mamacita' and 'I Want You To Freak'.

And the group can't wait for 2019 to start so they can unveil new songs.

When asked what fans can expect from Rak-Su in the New Year, Myles exclaimed: ''More music!''