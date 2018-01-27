Rak-Su and Cheryl Tweedy look to have collaborated with producer Naughty Boy.

The X Factor champions - made up of childhood friends Mustafa Rahimtulla, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Myles Stephenson - and the Girls Aloud star are in a photograph with the 'Runnin' hitmaker at Ealing Studios in London posted on his Instagram account.

Alongside the photo, Naughty - real name Shahid Khan - teased: ''SQUAD @raksuraksu @cherylofficial #fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace (sic)''

The four-piece - who collaborated with Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean on 'Dimelo' - were an instant hit with Cheryl when they were on the talent show.

She tweeted: ''Just saw last nights Xf !! Rak-suuuuuuuuuuu come thru boys! Yessss! Obsessed ! (sic)''

And Myles revealed he had a crush on the 'Call My Name' singer, but he wasn't worried about her boyfriend Liam Payne - with whom she has 10-month-old son Bear - finding out.

He said previously: ''I'm genuinely excited [to meet him].

''Liam and the rest of One Direction have done so much this year and hopefully we'll get to spend five, 10 minutes with him and pick his brain - it'll be interesting.''

Cheryl last released music in 2014 in the form of her 'Only Human' album, and to make sure she comes back with a bang, Cheryl recruited Naughty Boy.

He said: ''Cheryl spoke to me at one of Simon Cowell's recent parties about doing something together and a future collaboration. I have actually got a song written for her now so we will see what happens.''

It was previously revealed the brunette beauty had kickstarted her return to the music industry when she registered a new song entitled 'That's My Song'.

Her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts is listed as a songwriter alongside Triple 8 band member Iain James.

In October, Nicola confirmed she had been penning tracks for her pal.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm writing for Cheryl, and also for myself, so hopefully those songs are good enough to make it out into the world.''

And Cheryl has also been in the studio with Afro-beat producers Team Salut.