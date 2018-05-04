Rak-Su bandmates Ashley Fongho and Myles Stephenson are to be pitched against each other in this year's Soccer Aid for Unicef.

The members of 'The X Factor' winning band have signed up to take part in the annual charity football match, but while Myles will play for Robbie William's England team, Ashley will join Usain Bolt's celebrity team representing The Rest Of The World.

The pair said: ''We're so excited to get the call up for this year's Soccer Aid for Unicef. Aside from going head to head in an England v World XI showdown on the Old Trafford pitch, we're honoured to be involved in an event that raises much needed funds for children around the world.

''What makes this year's match even bigger and better than ever before is that for every £1 you donate, another £1 will be given by the UK Government. So it's not just a Rak-Su two for one special you'll all be treated to!''

Jamaican, Gold-medal-winning, Olympic athlete Usain Bold is captaining the Soccer Aid World XI for 2018 and has thrown down the gauntlet against Soccer Aid founder Robbie.

He said previously: ''It's my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football's biggest legends is going to be remarkable.

''Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won't be going easy on them.''

Whilst Robbie hit back: ''Reclaiming the title for England this year is going to taste so much sweeter with Usain leading the Soccer Aid World XI. I can't wait to lead out the England team.''

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2018 will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester of Sunday June 10.

It will be broadcast live on ITV and tickets are on sale at manutd.com/socceraid.