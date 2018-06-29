Rak-Su have released new song 'Pyro Ting' with the Electro-Caribbean production duo Banx & Ranx.

The 2017 'X Factor' winners - made up of childhood friends Mustafa Rahimtulla, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Myles Stephenson - have dropped the summer banger with the pair behind Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane's recent hit 'Answerphone'.

Announcing the new song, they tweeted: ''Our brand new song #PyroTing with @BanxnRanx is finally yours! Loved making this & we're so happy it's out! http://smarturl.it/PyroTing [sic]''

At the end of last year, the four-piece revealed they have another song in the works with Wyclef Jean.

The band have clearly found a winning formula with the Haitian rapper after their debut single 'Dimelo', featuring the Fugees star and producer Naughty Boy, shot straight to number one in the iTunes chart within 24 hours of them be crowned winners of the ITV talent show.

Ashley said: ''Wyclef is someone you grew up watching on The Box and MTV Base, it's just crazy, when you listen to any sort R&B hip-hop you know it's part of the Fugees.''

Jamaal added: 'Wyclef said he really feels our energy, he really feels our vibe.

''He said, 'Uncle Wyclef is always here to work on future projects', he just seems to get it, get us.

''I'm so excited he is back, and he seems excited about us, so it just works.''

The lads have big ambitions for the future, with the likes of Jay-Z, Frank Ocean and Camila Cabello on their collaboration wish-list.

When asked who they'd like to duet with, they said ''There are so many artists we'd like to work with, in the future.

''All the people we kinda grew up listening to and that our tastes have been moulded by like Usher, Babyface, Jay-Z, Skepta, Frank Ocean, Camilla Cabello. I mean she's good init, Little Mix there's actually so many.''