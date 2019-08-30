Rak-Su have reportedly been dropped by their record label.

The 2017 'X Factor' winners - comprised of childhood friends Mustafa Rahimtulla, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Myles Stephenson - were tipped to be the next One Direction by the show's boss Simon Cowell, but just two years after winning the ITV talent show and two EPs, they are said to have been given the boot by RCA.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's a tough time to be in pop and the buzz for Rak-Su fizzled out fast.

They haven't delivered the huge chart singles which bosses were convinced they would, despite being so popular on the show.

''The feeling is that their moment has passed and it's gong to be tough to revive it.

''The boys are determined though and are planning to continue as a band, trying to get a record deal elsewhere.''

The boyband reached number two in The Official UK Chart with 'Dimelo' featuring Wyclef Jean, but their self-titled EP, released on Syco last year, and February's 'Rome' didn't achieve the same success.

In November, the band split from Syco along with Little Mix after the label stopped working with Modest! Management, who manages both acts.

And Ashley admitted it was ''frustrating'' because they were unable to get their music out.

He explained: ''How was it last year? Frustrating, confusing mostly because it affected us putting out music.

''When we came off 'The X Factor' there were suddenly a lot of cooks in the kitchen.

''It has taken us a while to get back to where we were before.''

Whilst Myles had insisted that the move to RCA was working out and denied a feud with Simon.

He said: ''Since we've been on RCA we've released the Rome EP, filmed four videos and released 'Yours Or Mine', so for us, as long as music is released, we're happy.''

On the music mogul, he added: ''Simon said, 'I had faith in you guys, I just want what is best for you going forward'.''