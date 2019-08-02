Rain Dove says it will take ''righteous rage'' to bring inclusivity to the fashion industry.

The 29-year-old model, who is gender-nonconforming, believes change is happening and progress is being made but has encouraged everyone to continue to fight for equality.

Rain told Metro.co.uk: ''It would be great if change happened overnight but that's just not how things work is it. In saying that, just because we're still having to campaign doesn't mean very real change isn't happening. 'But it takes righteous rage, it takes people who go into the streets like 'f**k this', it takes daring diplomacy, it takes strongly worded letters, it takes just one tweet, or just someone who chooses to live. As long as we're all doing our best I feel we're making progress.''

Rain - whose full name is Rain Dove Dubilewski - has seen a lot of inequality in the industry throughout the years and admitted that they used to be extremely angry about it but now has the motto of ''educate, don't hate''.

They said: ''I felt like I had the right to be angry. The things people say to you in these castings and the way you're treated and these egregious offences put against people just for the way that they look makes you really angry.

''We have to see each other as community members that have to work together,' . This world we live in is so chaotic, we don't know why we're here we're just trying to understand what we're doing is the right thing. We're trying our best. My movement is 'educate, don't hate'.''