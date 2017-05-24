Rag 'n' Bone Man is expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Beth Rouy.

The 'Human' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - and his partner of eight years are due to welcome their very own little human into the world in September at the end of festival season.

The 32-year-old singer has three planned festival appearances between September 3 and 10 at Sundown Festival in Norwich, East Anglia, Bestival in Dorset, South West England and Festival No. 6 in Portmeirion in North Wales, but a source says he should be home in time for Beth to give birth.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Rory and Beth were absolutely over the moon when they found out.

''Rory was already having the most incredible year of his life with the success of Rag 'n' Bone Man, but this means far more to him than selling any records.

''He and Beth have been together for a long time and are definitely ready to settle down now.

''There is a very busy summer of touring ahead -- across Europe and further afield -- but he'll get all of his shows out of the way in time for the birth.''

The 'Skin' singer will no doubt be an emotional wreck when his child is born as he previously admitted he's a cry baby.

He said: ''I saw Aretha Franklin in concert and cried my eyes out when she sang 'Natural Woman'.''

And despite having one of the biggest songs of the last year on his hands with 'Human' - which shifted 900,000 copies - the fame hasn't put any pressure on the humble star.

He said: ''I don't see all the attention as pressure. I'm just a normal guy who loves to sin.

''I'm just happy that people now want to listen to me.''