Rag 'n' Bone Man has split from his wife after just six months of marriage.

The 'Human' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - tied the knot with Beth Rouy after over a decade together in May but their union has not worked out and they are said to have now gone their separate ways.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's a great shame, but these things happen.

''Everyone is staying amicable, and they have a son together who is their top priority.

''He likes to keep a low profile so doesn't want to make a big deal out of it, but there are no explosive rows and he isn't likely to say anything about it.''

The couple - who have two-year-old son Reuben together - married wearing tracksuits, with their guests also donning leisurewear for the occasion, while their wedding cake featured a likeness of their beloved sphinx cat Patricia.

And the end of their marriage has been described as ''heartbreaking''.

The source added: ''It looks like it's a very sad end to what was a very loving and long-term relationship.

''The wedding pictures show what a quirky couple they were, which makes how this has ended so soon even more heartbreaking.

''Only they know what really happened and the truth of anything that was said.''

The news comes a month after the 34-year-old singer quit Twitter, with a message sent to a fan update feed saying he was ''taking time off''.

The 'Skin' singer described married life as ''great'' in June.

He gushed: ''It's great, man.

''We've been together for ten years anyway so it's exactly the same. We've just got the same name now.''