Rag 'n' Bone Man has reportedly split from his wife, Beth Ruoy, after just six months of marriage.
Rag 'n' Bone Man has split from his wife after just six months of marriage.
The 'Human' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - tied the knot with Beth Rouy after over a decade together in May but their union has not worked out and they are said to have now gone their separate ways.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's a great shame, but these things happen.
''Everyone is staying amicable, and they have a son together who is their top priority.
''He likes to keep a low profile so doesn't want to make a big deal out of it, but there are no explosive rows and he isn't likely to say anything about it.''
The couple - who have two-year-old son Reuben together - married wearing tracksuits, with their guests also donning leisurewear for the occasion, while their wedding cake featured a likeness of their beloved sphinx cat Patricia.
And the end of their marriage has been described as ''heartbreaking''.
The source added: ''It looks like it's a very sad end to what was a very loving and long-term relationship.
''The wedding pictures show what a quirky couple they were, which makes how this has ended so soon even more heartbreaking.
''Only they know what really happened and the truth of anything that was said.''
The news comes a month after the 34-year-old singer quit Twitter, with a message sent to a fan update feed saying he was ''taking time off''.
The 'Skin' singer described married life as ''great'' in June.
He gushed: ''It's great, man.
''We've been together for ten years anyway so it's exactly the same. We've just got the same name now.''
Listen to your tunes with style this December.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.